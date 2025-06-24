Ludhiana: Live-in partner kills 20-year-old woman over ‘infidelity’, arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Division Number 3 police on Monday for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old live-in partner in Fatehganj Mohalla, Ludhiana. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sushil Kumar was arrested from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, nearly two weeks after the murder.

During police interrogation, he confessed strangling the woman to death in a fit of rage due to her continued contact with her estranged husband Rahul and another man, police said.

The crime was uncovered on June 10, when local residents reported a foul odour emanating from the couple’s rented accommodation. The landlord, Gurwinder Kaur, and the woman’s brother, Shiva, broke open the door and found her partially decomposed body hidden under a pile of clothes. The room had been locked from the outside, leading authorities to believe that Sushil had attempted to cover up the crime.

According to police, Sushil Kumar and the woman had been living together for the past few months but their relationship had strained due to constant arguments. The root of the conflict stemmed from the woman’s continued communication with her estranged husband, Rahul, and the other man, despite Sushil’s repeated requests to sever ties with them.

Inspector Aditya Sharma, station house officer at Division Number 3, stated that Sushil had confronted her about her ongoing relationships and even asked her sister, Asha, to intervene. However, the woman’s refusal to comply with Sushil’s demands reportedly intensified the tensions.

“The couple had recently quarrelled over the same issue following which Sushil is believed to have left Ludhiana and travelled to Mumbai. The woman, despite the escalating tension in their relationship, travelled to Mumbai to convince him to return. However, Sushil eventually came back to Ludhiana,” said the SHO

Later, after a heated argument, Sushil allegedly strangled the woman to death. The woman’s family initially claimed that the couple had a solemnised marriage in a temple just four months before the tragedy. However, police investigations have not found any proof to support these claims. Sushil Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been charged with murder and is currently in police custody. A probe in the case is on.