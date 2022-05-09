Ludhiana | Livestock sector’s budgetary needs in focus at GADVASU
The department of dairy economics and business management, College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a workshop on budgetary requirements of the state’s livestock sector.
Varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh was the chief guest for the event. Speaking on the occasion, he said the workshop would provide useful policy inputs for the livestock sector ahead of the state’s budget session.
Singh highlighted the importance of the livestock sector in agricultural diversification and enhancing the farmers’ income.
CODST dean Ramneek, meanwhile, said the department was dedicated to generating data related to various aspects of livestock and providing policy inputs.
Livestock economics assistant professor Inderpreet Kaur pointed out that the sector contributes more than 40% to the total agricultural gross domestic product, but the allocation of budget to this sector out of total agricultural and allied budget stood at a meagre 5.2%.
Other speakers stressed upon strengthening market research for the dairy sector, the need for investment for generation of good quality reliable data and budgetary interventions for enhancing farmers’ income through allied agriculture.
ICAR National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi, director PS Birthal said higher budgets are required for the sector’s development and stressed upon considering the cost of milk production while fixing milk procurement prices.
University officials, other experts and progressive farmers also provided inputs during the workshop.
-
Trouble likely for Azam as probe ordered into Oriental College row
LUCKNOW More trouble may be in store for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as UP governor Anandiben Patel on Monday directed officials to conduct probe into the controversy related to the 240-year-old Rajkiya Oriental College in Rampur that was taken over by the Jauhar Trust headed by Azam on a lease of ₹30 per year.
-
Ludhiana | Jarkhar Academy, Friends Club register victories on Day 2 of Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival
Friends Club Roomi, Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Rampura Channa Hockey Centre on Sunday registered victories in the senior and sub-junior competitions on Day 2 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village, Ludhiana. The senior category encounter saw Jarkhar Academy edge out Ropar X1 6-4. While Pargat Singh scored three goals for the winning side, Jatinderpal Singh, Lavjeet and Karamjeet Singh had one goal each.
-
Have told officials to complete BPSC paper leak probe soon, says Nitish Kumar
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the officials have been told to complete the probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission paper leak issue at the earliest and ensure that such mishaps don't happen in future. Kumar said that those behind the question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary exams would not be spared.
-
Woman commits suicide in shelter home in Kanpur
A woman aged 35 was found dead in Asha Jyoti Kendra (a women's shelter home), on Monday morning. The woman and her minor daughter had been accommodated at the shelter home by the Nawabganj police on Sunday night. In the morning, the mother's body was found hanging in the bathroom. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said a panel of doctors conducted the autopsy, and the entire process has been video recorded.
-
Earmark 30% of Punjab budget for education sector, say teachers
Government School Teachers Union Punjab on Monday wrote to the Punjab chief minister requesting him to set aside 30% of the state budget's funds for education. Union leaders said the organisation demanded that 30% of the total annual state budget should be reserved for the education sector as was adopted by the Indian Lok Sabha when formulating the National Education Policy, 1968.
