News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Locals allege overcharging at mini-secretariat parking lot

Ludhiana: Locals allege overcharging at mini-secretariat parking lot

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Dec 20, 2023 05:26 AM IST

Visitors at the parking lot claimed that they were being compelled to pay ₹40 for parking their four-wheelers for one hour, while the officially sanctioned amount is ₹23.60 according to the deputy commissioner’s directive

The mini-secretariat’s parking lot here is again in the midst of controversy with reports of locals being forced to pay nearly double the fees to park their vehicles by the newly appointed contractor as compared to the rates officially sanctioned by the deputy commissioner.

Visitors at the parking lot claimed that they were being compelled to pay 40 for parking their four-wheelers for one hour, while the officially sanctioned amount is 23.60 according to the deputy commissioner’s directive.

Earlier this year, MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi had conducted a surprise check at the multi-level parking lot at the district administrative complex at the mini-secretariat. During the inspection, he found that the staff of the firm/contractor allegedly overcharged parking fees from visitors, leading to the cancellation of the contract by the district administration in January.

Despite boasting 120 slots for cars on each floor, including the roof of the second floor, the parking facility faces several issues. The lifts, initially installed for public convenience, have been non-functional for several months. Staircases, intended as an alternative, are now covered in layers of filth and dust. Out of the three washrooms provided, none are operational for the public.

Jagjot Singh, a resident of Dugri Phase 2, said, “I parked my vehicle in the parking lot at the mini-secretariat. I was forced to pay 40 for parking my car for around 1 hour, whereas 23.60 is the parking fee written on the walls.”

ADC Gautam Jain assured action, saying, “We have not received any complaint, but we will conduct a surprise check at the parking lot. If any violation is found, then required action will be taken against the contractor.”

