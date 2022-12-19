Ludhiana: Locals apprehend 2 snatchers; thrash them

Locals nabbed two snatchers who were attempting to flee after snatching a labourer’s mobile phone in Sundar Nagar on Sunday. They thrashed the duo and set their bike on fire before handing them over to police.

Cops from the Daresi police station doused the flames and apprehended the accused. Police have impounded the motorcycle and said that it was stolen.

Eye-witnesses said that the accused snatched a labourer’s phone while he was on a call and tried to escape on their bike. Rohit, a trader, who was passing through the area in his car, intercepted the snatchers’ way and they fell on the road. The locals managed to nab both of them.

Manish Kumar, who lives in the area, said that snatching incidents are rampant in the locality, but police are unable to nab the miscreants in most cases. “Even on Friday, a labourer had fallen prey to snatchers,” he said.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer at Daresi police station, said that the accused are being questioned.

Good samaritan falls prey to theft

In an unfortunate incident, Rohit, who helped apprehend the snatchers, fell prey to theft in the melee. He was carrying jackets and woollens in his car. When he stepped out of the car to catch the accused, he forgot to lock the vehicle and when he returned, the jackets and woollens were missing. He has filed a complaint with the police.

Singh said that police will trace the thieves soon.

2 snatchers nabbed with 15 stolen phones

Meanwhile, the CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two men with 15 stolen mobile phones and a sharp weapon,

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Ganju, 28, of Guru Amardas Colony, Giaspura, and Mahavir Jain alias Buggi, 22, of Vijay Inder Nagar of Jain Colony on Daba Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the accused were arrested from Giaspura Road on basis of a tip-off. Police have also impounded their motorcycle.

A case has been registered under Sections 379 B (2) and 411 of Indian Penal Code at Sahnewal police station.

GRP arrests three with 12 stolen mobile phones

Three men were arrested with 12 stolen mobile phones from Ludhiana railway station on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Rishab Pansutra of Pathankot, Balveer Singh from Solan and Ankit Sharma from Jagraon.

They were arrested during a general inspection jointly conducted by the Railway Police force and Government Railway Police.