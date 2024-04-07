 Ludhiana: Locals fear stepping out as canine attacks increase - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Locals fear stepping out as canine attacks increase

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2024 05:00 AM IST

52-year-old Harchand Singh, resident of Dugri Urban Estate, Phase 1, in Ludhiana was attacked by dogs when he was trying to get into his car two days back

The residents of Dugri Urban Estate, Phase 1, in Ludhiana have of late been living in terror of stray dogs. They complain that it has come to such a pass that they hesitate in letting their kids and elderly venture out of their homes.

Residents of Dugri Urban Estate, Phase 1, Ludhiana, complaint that they hesitate in letting their kids and elderly venture out of their houses. (HT Photo)
Residents of Dugri Urban Estate, Phase 1, Ludhiana, complaint that they hesitate in letting their kids and elderly venture out of their houses. (HT Photo)

52-year-old Harchand Singh, a resident of the area, was attacked by dogs when he was trying to get into his car two days back. And a month back his sister-in-law met the same fate.

“I feel that we are held hostage by these rabid dogs, who attack anyone on the street. If I couldn’t get to my car without being bitten, how are we supposed to let our kids and elderly step out,” said Harchand, father of four kids.

Arvind Mehta, Harchand’s neighbour, recalled that last week a boy had his arm fractured after he fell off his scooter when dogs jumped onto him.

The residents further complained that due to the fear of being attacked by dogs they had also stopped going to the local garden. “How are we supposed to sit their or take a stroll when a dozen of dogs are surrounding us,” said Mehta.

The dogs were not sterilised and they kept laying litters (a group of newborn dogs), which kept multiplying their numbers, alleged Ramandeep Kaur. She said the dogs were not vaccinated for rabies, which left them exposed to the serious infection.

In charge of the health branch, municipal corporation (MC), Dr Vipul Malhotra, acknowledged the problem of stray dogs. He said the corporation was sterilising and vaccinating the dogs. So far, he claimed, 47,000 stray dogs had been sterilised and vaccinated.

He said people asked them to take the dogs away, which he said was not allowed.

Ludhiana: Locals fear stepping out as canine attacks increase
