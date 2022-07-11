Ludhiana | Man, 4 aides carjack ex-employer’s vechicle
A man and his four accomplices on Monday carjacked a concrete mixer vehicle of the company where he worked after injuring the driver.
The accused is Simranjit Singh of Batala and his four aides are yet to be identified.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Daljinder Singh of Mohali, who is a transporter. Daljinder said he used to provide heavy vehicles to various construction companies on rent. Simranjit was a driver in his company and had been sacked after he was caught stealing iron rods, which were meant to be delivered. He had been replaced by one Jatinder Singh of Mundian Kalan.
On July 9, Jatinder was going to Ludhiana from Mohali with the concrete mixture vehicle, when Simranjit and his four aides waylaid him on Chandigarh Road, assaulted him and stole the vehicle. On July 10, Simranjit called Daljinder and demanded ₹20,000 to release the vehicle. The complainant added that he transferred the money, but the accused did not return his vehicle.
ASI Ashok Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 392 (robbery), 384 (extortion), 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Woman jumps in front of train along with son
A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said. The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother's grip.
-
Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village.
-
India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
-
Hoshiarpur police to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in 2019 extortion, shooting case
The Hoshiarpur police on Monday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been identified as the “main mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, in a case of firing outside the house of a liquor contractor in December 2019. The Hoshiarpur police secured the gangster's transit remand and took him away. In the afternoon, he was produced in a Hoshiarpur court, which sent him to police remand till July 18.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season. Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion.
