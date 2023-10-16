Ludhiana: Man accuses son-in-law, his family of misusing cheques, FIR filed

Police have booked a man, his brother and father for cheating and misusing cheques on a complaint filed by his father-in-law. Man accuses son-in-law, his family of misusing cheques, FIR filed. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Rupinder Singh of Bhaini Baringa village, his brother Mandeep Singh and father Jagjit Singh.

The complainant’s daughter, who was married to Rupinder, was sent abroad after the marriage, with all expenses covered by the accused. However, Rupinder obtained security cheques from the complainant in return, which they had tried to encash, even after his daughter had taken him abroad on a spouse visa.

The complainant, Harjinder Singh of Dehlon, said that his daughter Harjot Kaur had married Rupinder on September 2, 2019. As Harjot had cleared IELTS, Rupinder and his family agreed to bear all the expenses to send her abroad. It was decided that she would take Rupinder along with her on a spouse visa. As security, the accused had taken blank cheques from him and agreed to return the same once Rupinder would reach abroad.

According to the complainant, after the accused reached their destination abroad, they did not return the security cheques and instead, attempted to encash them without the complainant’s consent.

ASI Naveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant had filed a complaint on April 14, 2023. After investigating the matter, the Dehlon police lodged an FIR under sections 420 and 120 B of the IPC against the accused.

