Ludhiana: Man alleges abduction, assault over loan default, three booked

A man has alleged that he was abducted, confined and assaulted inside a finance company’s office after failing to pay installments on a loan. The Haibowal police have registered a case against three persons and launched an investigation. ASI Om Parkash said CCTV footage from the area is being examined. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Iqbal Singh of Shero village in Sangrur, Surinder Singh of Dhuri, and company manager, Ramanjot. The complainant, Nikhil Jain, a resident of Ekta Vihar, Haibowal, told police he had borrowed around ₹1.5 lakh on interest from Mahavir Finance.

Owing to family circumstances, he could not pay the installments on time. Jain alleged that following the delay, he received repeated threatening calls from people linked to the finance company. He told police that on February 18, while returning home on his Activa scooter, two men intercepted him near his colony and took him to the company’s office in Minerva Market, Chaura Bazar.

He claimed the accused assaulted him and pressured him to clear the outstanding amount, preventing him from leaving the office for some time. Jain later managed to escape and lodged a police complaint.

ASI Om Parkash said CCTV footage from the area is being examined. An FIR under sections 140, 126(2), 115(2), 351(3), and 3(5) of BNS has been registered against the accused.