Ludhiana: Man booked for raping 12-year-old niece

: A man has been booked for raping his 12-year-old niece, the police said on Wednesday. The accused is an auto driver and is at large. The accused is living in a colony on Bahadur Ke Road and hails from Uttar Pradesh. (iStock)

The mother of the victim in her complaint to the police said that she had left her home around 8 am on July 3 to work at a factory. When she returned home at 8 pm, her elder daughter, who was crying, told her that her uncle visited her home at 12 pm and took her to his room, which is nearby.

She added that the accused shut the doors of the room and raped her.

The mother of the victim said that her husband and her son had gone to visit their hometown. She added that both her daughters were alone in the house at the time of the incident.

Sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. He added that a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station.

