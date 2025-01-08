Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man booked for sharing child porn online

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 09, 2025 05:08 AM IST

An FIR has been registered against a Dholewal resident for allegedly sharing child pornography content on social networking sites

An FIR has been registered against a Dholewal resident for allegedly sharing child pornography content on social networking sites. The accused has been identified as Lovenish Singh Gahir.

The accused has been booked under Section 67-B of the Information and Technology Act and Section 15 of the POCSO Act. (HT File)
The accused has been booked under Section 67-B of the Information and Technology Act and Section 15 of the POCSO Act. (HT File)

After receiving a complaint, the police traced the IP address of his gadget. Inspector Jatinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the cyber crime police station stated that the accused has been booked under Section 67-B of the Information and Technology Act and Section 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to information, the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which keeps a check on such content on the internet, had found the video and contacted the Punjab Police to investigate. The case was further marked by a probe to the Ludhiana cybercrime police station.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had signed an agreement with the NCMEC in 2019 following which the latter had started sending their tipline reports on child porn videos being posted on social networking sites.

