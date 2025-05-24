Ludhiana: Man booked for stabbing wife

A woman was brutally attacked by her husband, Salim Mohammad, near Golden Palace in Khanna on Thursday evening. The victim, Jasmine, who was returning from work, was intercepted by Salim on an unnumbered motorcycle before he assaulted her with a sharp weapon in public. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, Salim, a resident of Mahauli Kalan, had been pressuring Jasmine to withdraw a pending criminal case against him. When she refused, he pushed her to the ground and slashed her neck twice, leaving the weapon embedded. Bystanders rushed her to the hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station houser officer of Khanna police station, said that Jasmine was previously married to Rahimdin Khan and had four daughters. After their Jasmine in 2021, she retained custody of two daughters. She married Salim in 2022, but the relationship turned abusive.

“In August 2022, Salim allegedly beat Jasmine and her six-year-old daughter, causing a spinal injury to the child. That case is still under trial, and Jasmine’s refusal to withdraw it likely triggered Thursday’s attack,” the SHO said.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest Salim. “Raids are being conducted at multiple locations,” the SHO said.