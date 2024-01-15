Ludhiana man, cousin stabbed for intervening in scuffle

Intervening in a scuffle between two groups cost an Islamganj resident and his cousin dear after the assailants stabbed them late on Saturday night. A Ludhiana man and his cousin was stabbed for intervening in a scuffle. (HT File)

The victims, identified as Heera Singh of Islamganj and his cousin Chanpreet Singh, were rushed to the Civil Hospital. Sensing their critical condition, the doctors referred them to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The accused had earlier hit a Lohri fire lit by local residents in the street with their bike. When the residents confronted them, the accused pelted stones and bricks at them, following which panic gripped the area. On being informed, the Division number 2 police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

According to eyewitnesses, the two groups had indulged in a scuffle in Islamganj on Lohri night. Heera Singh tried to intervene and the accused assaulted Heera and stabbed him with a sharp weapon. When Chanpreet Singh came for his rescue, the accused stabbed him as well.

After injuring the duo, the accused escaped from the spot in different vehicles. The locals informed the police and rushed the victims to hospital.

Sharing further details, Division number 2 police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Amritpal Sharma said the police reached the spot after being informed, but the accused had managed to escape. The victims were not in condition to record their statement and a case will be registered later.

Police have, meanwhile, questioned the locals in a bid to identify the assailants.