Ludhiana: Man dies in car crash near Doraha

A man died after the car he was driving reportedly at a high speed hit a tree near Bishanpura village on the Doraha-Payal road on Saturday. According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shamsher Singh of the Doraha police station, the incident happened as the vehicle was heading towards Payal. The mangled remains of the car after the mishap near Doraha in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

“The car suddenly went out of control, veered off the road and struck a tree in the fields. The driver, Dalbir Singh, 23, of Payal, succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” he said. Eyewitnesses reported that the crash was so intense that the vehicle was left in pieces, making it evident that the car was being driven at a very high speed.

The police launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.