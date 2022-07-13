Ludhiana: Man dies of cardiac arrest while waiting at hospital
In a shocking incident, a 74- year- old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while waiting for the doctor to arrive at ESI Hospital near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Tuesday afternoon.
The death triggered a protest by the victim’s relatives who accused the hospital of medical negligence. They placed the man’s body in front of the hospital and raised slogans. This led to a massive traffic jam, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded on either side of the road.
The deceased has been identified as Moti Ram (74) of Shimlapuri. Ram’s son said his father was a heart patient and as he was suffering from pain, he brought him to ESI Hospital on his motorcycle at 9 am.
“Around 30 to 35 patients were already waiting outside the cardiologist’s room. We waited for over three hours, but the doctor didn’t come. In the meantime, my father suffered a cardiac arrest,” he said.
Soon, the police arrived at the scene and pacified the relatives, following which they lifted the protest.
Medical superintendent Dr Bhairavi Deshmukh said the patient had visited the hospital for the first time. “There were 30 other patients who were also waiting for check-up, when he suddenly he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to the emergency unit, where the doctors tried to resuscitate him. When his condition worsened, the patient was rushed to Deep Hospital in Model Town, where he was declared dead. So far, we are not aware of the patient’s medical history. I have asked attending doctor for more inputs,” said Dr Deshmukh.
However, Ram’s son alleged that his father died at ESI Hospital before he was rushed to Deep Hospital and accused the doctors and staff of negligence. “This is the situation of ESI Hospital, where a patient dies standing in queue and the doctor remains missing from duty,” he said.
-
Online fraud: Jagraon grocer duped of ₹60 lakh
A Jagraon grocer was duped of ₹60.10 lakh by a fraudster impersonating as hThe victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur'sNRI relative . The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 58, of New Grain Market, Mullanpur, stated that the fraudster called him in April from an overseas number on WhatsApp, impersonating as his cousin is settled in Canada. Pardeep stated that he borrowed the money and transferred it to the bank account shared by the accused.
-
Will review cleaning of Buddha Nullah regularly: Punjab environment minister
Punjab science technology and environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday took stock of the progress of the ongoing Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project and directed officials of Ludhiana municipal corporation, sewage board, Punjab Pollution Control Board and other departments to expedite all works under the project. Presiding over a meeting held at Jamalpur treatment plant, Hayer said cleaning the nullah is a foremost priority of the Punjab government.
-
Four men arrested for killing 13 people during 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that claimed 127 lives in Kanpur arrested four more accused, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in four separate cases at Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. Deputy inspector general of police Balendu Bhushan Singh, who is heading the SIT, said that so far 21 of the 73 identified suspects in 11 cases have been arrested.
-
Officials asked to release water from Almatti dam
Considering the heavy downpour in the catchment area of the Koyana and Krishna rivers, the Maharashtra water resources department has requested the superintending engineer of the Almatti reservoir to increase water discharge up to 100,000 cusecs to avoid a flood-like situation in the southern parts of the state. Sangli irrigation circle, superintending engineer, Milind Naik, said that there is daily coordination between them considering the rainfall situation in the river catchment area.
-
PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday. Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics