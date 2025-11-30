Ludhiana: Man gatecrashes wedding, flees with elderly woman’s gold chain

A snatcher barged into a wedding at a luxury hotel on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road early this week and fled with a gold necklace of an elderly woman. An FIR in this connection was registered against unidentified persons at Sarabha Nagar police station late on Friday, police said. An investigation is underway to identify and trace the snatchers, say police. (HT File)

Despite a chase by guests and hotel staff, the snatcher and his accomplice, who was waiting outside the hotel on a bike, managed to escape.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTVs installed on the premises.

Police officials say the snatching was pre-planned.

According to the complaint filed by Vikram Mehra of Daad village, his family had arrived at the venue to attend his nephew’s wedding. Several women, including his 85-year-old aunt, were standing near the hotel’s main gate during a customary ceremony when a young man slid into the group from behind. Within seconds, he grabbed the gold necklace, weighing 150 grams, from her neck and fled.

“His accomplice was waiting nearby on a motorcycle with engine running, for a quick getaway,” he added.

The CCTV footage later confirmed the theft and the duo escaping.

“The footage showed two youths arriving on a motorcycle, parking the bike near the gate moments before the crime. One of them gatecrashed the wedding, blended into the crowd and made a swift grab for the necklace and fled,” police said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhol Singh, who is probing the case, said that an FIR was registered under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused.

Although the CCTV cameras captured them fleeing, the video quality was not sharp enough to clearly reveal their faces. The suspects remain beyond visual recognition so far, the police said.

“To identify them, we are scanning CCTV footage from adjoining cameras installed along the road and tracking their trail,” the ASI said.