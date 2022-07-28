Ludhiana: Man get life term for neighbour’s murder
Three years after an elderly man was shot to death in Noorwala village, the court of additional sessions judge KK Goyal on Wednesday sentenced his 36-year-old neighbour Jagdev Singh to life imprisonment.
The convict’s wife, Kamaljeet Kaur, who was the co-accused in the case, was acquitted of all charges by the court.
As per the prosecution, murder case was registered on March 7, 2019, against Jagdev Singh and his wife based on the complaint of the victim’s son Dharamvir.
The complainant told police that Jagdev had barged into their home with a gun and shot dead his 67-year-old father Balbir Singh. His father suffered bullet injuries and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where he died during treatment.
The complainant said his father had a strained relationship with the duo and both Jagdev and his wife had hatched a conspiracy to kill Balbir.
Police investigations had revealed that Jagdev would often fire in air with his licensed weapon in an inebriated state and used to flaunt the weapon in front of the villagers.
The accused had confessed to the police that he was drunk at the time of incident and a .315 bore rifle was also recovered from his possession. The prosecution could not prove any charges against Kamaljeet in court and hence she was acquitted for lack of evidence.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
