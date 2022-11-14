Ludhiana | Man held for ATM card swapping fraud

A trickster who used to steal money from people’s bank accounts after swapping their debit cards landed in the police net on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar Patel of Prem Nagar, Lohara Road.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh said the accused used to pretend to be a bank official and offer to help people struggling with operating the ATMs. He would ask his potential victims to handover their ATM cards and also reveal their PIN to help with their transaction. Later, he would hand back a similar-looking fake card.

Patel was looking for potential targets near Bank of Baroda, Jeevan Nagar, when he was caught. Police also recovered four debit cards from his possession.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Focal Point police station.