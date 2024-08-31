Ludhiana: Man held for bid to kidnap 9-year-old girl

Locals foiled a kidnapping bid on a nine-year-old girl outside her school in Basti Jodhewal on Friday afternoon. The locals nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police. The Daresi Police lodged an FIR against the accused. Locals foiled a kidnapping bid on a nine-year-old girl outside her school in Basti Jodhewal on Friday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Singh of Meharban.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of father of the girl. The complainant stated that his daughter is a first-grade student in the Basti Jodhewal area. He usually picks her up from school every afternoon, but on Friday, he was 15 minutes late. During this time, the girl waited for him outside a shop.

The complainant alleged that a man approached his daughter and tried to lure her by offering chocolate. The girl refused, saying she did not know the man, and ran to a nearby bookshop. She informed the shopkeeper about the situation and asked for help. The shopkeeper nabbed the accused with the help of locals and alerted the police.

Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO at Daresi Police station stated that upon reviewing the CCTV footage from the area, it was revealed that one of the men was seen talking to the girl.

He added that an FIR under sections 137 (2) (kidnapping) and 62 (attempt to commit offenses) of BNS has been lodged against the accused.