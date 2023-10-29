The police have arrested a Libra resident, four days after a Libra village resident allegedly stabbed his mother to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured his younger brother due to a property dispute. Ludhiana: Man held for stabbing mother to death

The accused Parminder Singh alias Bai was produced before the court by the police on Sunday. The court remanded the accused for two days in police custody for questioning. The murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO at Sadar Khanna police station, said that the accused was on the run after stabbing his 77-year-old mother Baljit Kaur, to death, and injuring his brother Jang Singh on October 24.

On Saturday, the police arrested the accused near Bhandali village in Khanna. The accused told police that he was hiding at random places to avoid arrest.

The accused had dumped the murder weapon at an isolated place in the village, police said, adding they were questioning the accused to recover the murder weapon.

The inspector added that the family is in the business of transport and also runs a dhaba. The family has also been involved in a dispute over the distribution of property.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar Khanna police station has been filed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON