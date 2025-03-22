Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Man kills 2 stray puppies in Ranian village, booked by police

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 22, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Complainant said that he received a video of the incident on his WhatsApp where the accused Varinder, is allegedly seen thrashing puppies;police has registered an FIR under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

The police booked a man for allegedly killing two stray puppies and injuring a dog in Ranian village, officials said on Friday.

Officials said the accused, identified as Varinder Singh from Ranjit Avenue, Ranian, was caught on camera while committing the crime (HT File)
They said the accused, identified as Varinder Singh from Ranjit Avenue, Ranian, was caught on camera while committing the crime.

The Dehlon police registered the first-information report (FIR) following a complaint by one Mani Singh, president of ‘Help for Animals’ organisation.

Mani Singh said in his complaint that he received a video of the incident on his WhatsApp from a good Samaritan. In the purported video, a man, allegedly accused Varinder, is seen thrashing puppies. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the video, the accused crushes one of the puppies under his feet and beats the other to death with a stick.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He said efforts are on to nab the accused.

