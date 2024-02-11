 Ludhiana: Man loses ₹11.14 lakh to online fraud - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Man loses 11.14 lakh to online fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 12, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge at cyber cell unit, said that during the probe, the police found five accounts in which the money was transferred

A 58-year-old man lost 11.14 lakh to online fraudsters when he was checking his pension related information on his bank’s app on his mobile phone.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR against three accused, including Ajit Kumar of Tamil Nadu; Krishan Kumar of Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh; Sanjay Kumar, Seeta Ram of Bihar; and Amivek Dhar of West Bengal.

The victim Ravinder Kumar Verma of Janta Enclave, Dugri said that he was checking his pension-related information using a mobile app of his bank on October 19, 2023. A popped up message caught his attention and when he clicked on it, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed himself to be a customer care service representative of a government bank.

Verma said that while talking to the man, he received two messages about a transaction of 11.14 lakh from his account to some other accounts. On raising the query, the caller stated that it could be some error in the app and disconnected the call.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge at cyber cell unit, said that during the probe, the police found five accounts in which the money was transferred. The accused had already withdrawn all the cash from the bank accounts. A case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 66D of Information and Technology Act.

