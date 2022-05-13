Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man rapes 28-year-old woman in car, booked
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man rapes 28-year-old woman in car, booked

Three months after a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an isolated area, Ludhiana police registered a case against her friend
The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colonyin Ludhiana, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. (Representative Image/HT File)
The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colonyin Ludhiana, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on May 13, 2022 01:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three months after a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an isolated area, police registered a case against her friend on Wednesday.

The accused, Harvinder Singh of Lohara Colony, allegedly drove the victim, whom he had befriended in 2020, to an isolated area near Sangowal and raped her in his car. When the victim rebuffed his advances, Harvinder promised to marry her, but later reneged. The incident took place on February 3.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In the background of demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

    Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame

    Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

  • The order came from the Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter for further hearing on July 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.

  • The complainant, who hails from Ludhiana, managed to inform the Chandigarh Police while the accused were forcing him to drive to his house. (HT File Photo)

    CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort 25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh in a terrorism case. The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused's premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.

  • Now that Cyclone Asani has hit land and weakened, the wind pattern has returned to normal and Chandigarh’s day temperature has also risen, said IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh. (ANI)

    Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes

    The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40C mark. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8C to 29.6C, 6.8C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5C on May 3.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 12. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Greenfield Alignment project: Punjab govt to chargesheet former Mohali revenue officer

    The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a decision has been taken to issue a chargesheet to Gurjinder Singh Benipal, former land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer, Mohali, in connection with the 263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch of the Greenfield alignment project, coming up between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out