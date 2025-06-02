Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Ludhiana: Man rapes minor girl of his village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 02, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The Moti Nagar Police booked a resident of Bonkar Dogra village for raping a 17-year-old girl of the same village.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT photo for representation)
The first information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the father of the minor girl. The complainant stated that his daughter is pursuing a course in cookery from a local institute. On Friday, when she returned home in the evening, she was distressed. When asked, the girl revealed that the accused had intercepted her near the institute. The accused took her to a hotel on a bike and raped her. Later, the man fled after dropping her near Jamalpur Chowk.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 64 of BNS and section 4 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

