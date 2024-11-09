Ludhiana: Man robbed of SUV on pretext of test drive, 5 booked

The Sadar Jagraon Police booked five accused for robbing a Jagraon resident of his SUV. The accused approached the victim for a test drive and drove away after dropping him. The man narrated the incident to his sister, who further informed the police. The Sadar Jagraon Police booked five accused for robbing a Jagraon resident of his SUV. The accused approached the victim for a test drive and drove away after dropping him. The man narrated the incident to his sister, who further informed the police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The police have identified one of the accused as Goldy Dala, while four of his aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant Mandeep Kaur of Mangla Enclave of Jagraon stated that his husband, who is living in New Zealand, bought a Toyota Fortuner two years ago. She added that the accused approached her for a test ride on the SUV. Her brother Gurtej Singh took the vehicle to the accused for a test drive.

The woman added that the accused overpowered her brother and drove away the vehicle after alighting him.

ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 304 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.