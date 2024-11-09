Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man robbed of SUV on pretext of test drive, 5 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 09, 2024 10:28 PM IST

The complainant Mandeep Kaur of Mangla Enclave of Jagraon stated that his husband, who is living in New Zealand, bought a Toyota Fortuner two years ago. She added that the accused approached her for a test ride on the SUV. Her brother Gurtej Singh took the vehicle to the accused for a test drive.

The Sadar Jagraon Police booked five accused for robbing a Jagraon resident of his SUV. The accused approached the victim for a test drive and drove away after dropping him. The man narrated the incident to his sister, who further informed the police.

The Sadar Jagraon Police booked five accused for robbing a Jagraon resident of his SUV. The accused approached the victim for a test drive and drove away after dropping him. The man narrated the incident to his sister, who further informed the police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
The Sadar Jagraon Police booked five accused for robbing a Jagraon resident of his SUV. The accused approached the victim for a test drive and drove away after dropping him. The man narrated the incident to his sister, who further informed the police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The police have identified one of the accused as Goldy Dala, while four of his aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant Mandeep Kaur of Mangla Enclave of Jagraon stated that his husband, who is living in New Zealand, bought a Toyota Fortuner two years ago. She added that the accused approached her for a test ride on the SUV. Her brother Gurtej Singh took the vehicle to the accused for a test drive.

The woman added that the accused overpowered her brother and drove away the vehicle after alighting him.

ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 304 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //