Ludhiana: Man running betting racket via app held, 7.5 lakh seized

The Jodhan police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly duping people by running a betting racket through a mobile application. The accused, identified as Harminder Singh, a resident of Gujjarwal village, was found in possession of ₹7.50 lakh in cash, believed to be the proceeds from illegal activity, that was seized. During the operation, cops recovered betting registers maintained by the accused, which detailed transactions and bet amounts. (File)

According to deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa, the arrest was made following a tip-off. “The accused was luring people into placing bets on number games using a mobile app named Satta King, promising returns of up to 2000%,” said the DSP.

During the operation, cops recovered betting registers maintained by the accused, which detailed transactions and bet amounts. The DSP added that Harminder, who is currently unemployed, was operating the scam single-handedly but investigations are underway to identify the app developer and other potential collaborators.

The accused reportedly developed or promoted the app to target gullible users, encouraging them to download it and stake money in hopes of high returns. The app operated in violation of gambling laws and steps are now being taken to remove it from digital platforms, the police mentioned.

A case has been registered at the Jodhan police station under Sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police have launched further investigation to trace others involved and prevent the app’s circulation.