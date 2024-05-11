Ludhiana: Man stabs self following spat with wife, dies

A 27-year-old man on Friday stabbed himself at his house in Islam Ganj following a verbal spat with his wife. He later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old labourer who hailed from Bihar. (HT File Photo)

According to the information, the man used to suspect his wife of infidelity and the couple would often indulge in spats.

The deceased has been identified as a 27-year-old labourer who hailed from Bihar. He married two years ago.

On Friday night, he got into a fight with his wife. After exchanging heated arguments, he allegedly stabbed himself with a knife. His wife called the neighbours for help and he was rushed to the Civil hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said prima facie, the man stabbed himself and had in past also self-inflicted injuries after quarrelling with his wife.

The SI added that the police are waiting for an autopsy report to take further action.