Ludhiana: Man suffers burns in bid to torch ex-colleague’s house

A 55-year-old hosiery worker sustained serious burn injuries while allegedly attempting to set the rented house of his former co-worker on fire in New Madhopuri in the early hours of Thursday. The accused, who had poured petrol at the entrance and set the house ablaze, caught fire himself during the attempt and later rushed to civil hospital before being referred to the Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. CCTV grab of the accused engulfed in flames in New Madhopuri, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Police identified the accused as Ram Shabad, 55, a resident of Kakowal Road who hails from Uttar Pradesh. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Chandigarh hospital. Daresi police registered an FIR against him on Friday.

According to the complainant, the accused had earlier worked with her in a hosiery factory. After he was removed from the job, he allegedly befriended her husband and began visiting their rented house in New Madhopuri.

The woman told the police that on March 4 (Wednesday), when her husband had travelled to Uttar Pradesh, the accused arrived at the house and attempted to force his way inside. She refused to open the door, following which he allegedly kicked it repeatedly in an attempt to gain entry. Unable to break in, he eventually left the spot.

In the early hours of Thursday, the accused allegedly returned carrying petrol. The woman stated that she woke up after sensing a strong smell of fuel that had been poured through the main door of the house. Moments later, the accused allegedly set the entrance on fire.

The woman immediately fled the house along with her two children, including her 17-year-old daughter, and managed to escape unharmed.

Investigators said that during the arson attempt, the accused himself caught fire and sustained severe burn injuries.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, station house officer of Daresi police station, said CCTV cameras installed in the street captured the accused approaching the house carrying petrol shortly before the incident. “The accused has been booked under Section 326(g) (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house) of the BNS. He will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital,” the ASI said.

Police said the exact motive behind the act is still under investigation.

Officials revealed that the complainant had borrowed ₹30,000 from the accused a few months ago, which is being examined as a possible trigger for the incident.

The SHO further disclosed that the woman’s 17-year-old daughter is a rape survivor and that the accused in that case was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2025.

Investigators are also probing whether the accused attempted to take advantage of the woman’s situation while her husband was away.