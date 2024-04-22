 Ludhiana man threatens to lock temple, arrested - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana man threatens to lock temple, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 22, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The complainant alleged that the accused, along with his aides, threatened priest Sandeep Mishra on a loudspeaker and used derogatory language about his religion

The Jamalpur police arrested a resident of Jhabewal village on charges of hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly threatened a priest of putting a lock on the temple. The priest alleged that the accused also used derogatory language against his religion.

The accused has been identified as Dalbir Singh of Raghunath Colony, Jhabewal. His five aides are yet to be identified.
The accused has been identified as Dalbir Singh of Raghunath Colony, Jhabewal. His five aides are yet to be identified. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Dalbir Singh of Raghunath Colony, Jhabewal. His five aides are yet to be identified.

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of Satya Prakash Shastri of Friend’s Colony, who is an office bearer of the Shri Hindu Takht. The complainant alleged that the accused, along with his aides, threatened priest Sandeep Mishra on a loudspeaker and used derogatory language about his religion.

The complainants also alleged that the accused threatened lock the temple. The video of the accused and his aides threatening the priest went viral on social networking sites.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginder Pal, who is investigating the case, said that the incident occurred on April 15. They received a complaint on April 19 and lodged an FIR. The accused have been booked under sections 295 A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the remaining accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man threatens to lock temple, arrested
