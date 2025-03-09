Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Mayor lauds women for their effort of making world a better place

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 09, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Ludhiana's first woman mayor, Inderjit Kaur, celebrated International Women’s Day, urging recognition of women's achievements in all fields and encouraging civic staff.

Being the first woman mayor of Ludhiana, principal Inderjit Kaur wished everyone on International Women’s Day on Saturday. She urged everyone to recognise, appreciate and amplify the achievements of women in every field.

Mayor said that women are playing important roles in almost all the fields including science, politics, business, arts and social work. (Photo by Freepik)
Mayor said that women are playing important roles in almost all the fields including science, politics, business, arts and social work. (Photo by Freepik)

Mayor said that women are playing important roles in almost all the fields including science, politics, business, arts and social work. “Even in the civic body, women staff have been providing services to the residents in an efficient way,” she said. Mayor encouraged the women staff to continue their services with transparency and efficiency.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On