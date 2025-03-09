Ludhiana: Mayor lauds women for their effort of making world a better place

Being the first woman mayor of Ludhiana, principal Inderjit Kaur wished everyone on International Women’s Day on Saturday. She urged everyone to recognise, appreciate and amplify the achievements of women in every field. Mayor said that women are playing important roles in almost all the fields including science, politics, business, arts and social work. (Photo by Freepik)

Mayor said that women are playing important roles in almost all the fields including science, politics, business, arts and social work. “Even in the civic body, women staff have been providing services to the residents in an efficient way,” she said. Mayor encouraged the women staff to continue their services with transparency and efficiency.