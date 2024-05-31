Ludhiana MC building inspector suspended for participating in political event

After a complaint against municipal corporation (MC) building inspector was registered for honouring a Congress leader during his visit to Ludhiana, the MC suspended the building inspector for violating the model code of conduct. Ludhiana MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have received the complaint from the Election Commission and after verifying the facts, which showcase that the MC building inspector was honouring the political leader a few days back, was suspended from all his duties.” (HT File)

Randhir Singh Rana, building inspector, Zone- B, honoured K P Singh Rana, former Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker and chairman of the Punjab Congress campaign committee, during his visit on May 19.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have received the complaint from the Election Commission and after verifying the facts, which showcase that the MC building inspector was honouring the political leader a few days back, was suspended from all his duties.”

According to the complaint, the newspaper cuttings and the video on the Facebook post of Dimple Rana, president of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Maha Sabha, Punjab, have been perused. It is clear from the video as well as the newspaper cuttings that the building inspector was present among the members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Maha Sabha, Punjab), who honoured the former Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker.

Randhir, in his defence, said he participated in the welcome of K P Singh Rana as a member of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Maha Sabha and it was only a social function and had nothing to do with the election campaign as there was no flag or hoarding at the social function site. He said he did not share this message on his Facebook account rather he was tagged by Dimple.