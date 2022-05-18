Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation
Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the officials to ensure source segregation of waste by residents and issue challans to violators. Further, staff should also be deputed at secondary dump sites— from where the garbage is shifted to main dump site of MC on Tajpur road— to ensure that the garbage collectors dump segregated waste at these locations, she added
MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal during a meeting, regarding waste segregation, with health branch officials at the civic body’s Zone-A office in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 18, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city.

Aggarwal directed the officials to ensure source segregation of waste by residents and issue challans to violators. Further, staff should also be deputed at secondary dump sites— from where the garbage is shifted to main dump site of MC on Tajpur road— to ensure that the garbage collectors dump segregated waste at these locations, she added.

The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.

During the meeting, the MC employees were also directed to sweep residential and commercial areas twice a day.

Aggarwal said the process to turn wet waste into compost cannot be commenced until wet and dry waste is segregated. The staff has also been directed to issue challans to violators who are caught trading or using banned plastic carry bags.

CLTC approves financial bid for hiring contractor to deal with legacy waste

City Level Technical Committee (CLTC) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) approved the financial bid for hiring a contractor to deal with the accumulated waste (legacy waste) at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur road.

In the first phase, MC has planned to deal with 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste through bioremediation process at an estimated cost of over 28-crore. Over 20 lakh metric tonne of waste has accumulated at the dump site, which is spread over 40 acres of land. As garbage processing has been at halt for over a year, over 1,100 tons of garbage generated in city on a daily basis is also being dumped at the landfill site.

One of the directors of LSCL, Sanjay Goel, said three contractors had qualified in the technical bids. The CLTC has now approved the lowest financial bid of 27.17-crore. The bid document would now be sent to the State Level Technical Committee to get final approval, after which the contract would be awarded, he said.

