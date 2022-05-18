Ludhiana MC chief directs health officials to ensure waste segregation
Facing flak over the failure of civic body to deal with solid waste management in city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the health branch officials of MC on Wednesday and directed them to ensure waste segregation in city.
Aggarwal directed the officials to ensure source segregation of waste by residents and issue challans to violators. Further, staff should also be deputed at secondary dump sites— from where the garbage is shifted to main dump site of MC on Tajpur road— to ensure that the garbage collectors dump segregated waste at these locations, she added.
The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure to ensure source segregation of waste for over the last two years.
During the meeting, the MC employees were also directed to sweep residential and commercial areas twice a day.
Aggarwal said the process to turn wet waste into compost cannot be commenced until wet and dry waste is segregated. The staff has also been directed to issue challans to violators who are caught trading or using banned plastic carry bags.
CLTC approves financial bid for hiring contractor to deal with legacy waste
City Level Technical Committee (CLTC) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) approved the financial bid for hiring a contractor to deal with the accumulated waste (legacy waste) at the main dump site of MC on Tajpur road.
In the first phase, MC has planned to deal with 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste through bioremediation process at an estimated cost of over ₹28-crore. Over 20 lakh metric tonne of waste has accumulated at the dump site, which is spread over 40 acres of land. As garbage processing has been at halt for over a year, over 1,100 tons of garbage generated in city on a daily basis is also being dumped at the landfill site.
One of the directors of LSCL, Sanjay Goel, said three contractors had qualified in the technical bids. The CLTC has now approved the lowest financial bid of ₹27.17-crore. The bid document would now be sent to the State Level Technical Committee to get final approval, after which the contract would be awarded, he said.
-
PMC to infuse ₹20cr every month into PMPML to recover losses
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to hand over ₹20 crore per month to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to cover its operational losses. PMPML, city's only public transport body, faced huge losses in the financial year 2021-22 mostly due to disruption in service due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reduced footfall. Total cumulative losses reached ₹610 crore during the financial year amid PMC's shareholding standing at 60 per cent.
-
18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
Savitribai Phule Pune University for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district. The project was launched in June 2021. According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage.
-
Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety
To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway and Western Railway are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains. Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway.
-
Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor
As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. “Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students' examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.
-
Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics