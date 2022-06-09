Ludhiana | MC chief seeks daily report to improve waste segregation in city

Facing flak over poor solid waste management, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with MC health branch officials at Zone-A office on Wednesday and directed the officials to submit daily status reports regarding waste segregation in the city.

A consultant company had been roped in by the MC for hiring a contractor to deal with solid waste in the city. The consultant has now been directed to submit a daily report regarding waste segregation in the city, and further steps would be taken on the basis of that report, she added.

The civic body has been facing flak over improper solid waste management in the city and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had also imposed ₹4-crore penalties (environmental compensation) on the civic body in the past.

Earlier, the MC had commenced segregation of dry and wet waste in different parts of the city after facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT), but the practice came to a halt after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. With NGT and PPCB mounting pressure on MC, the officials have again commenced efforts to segregate the waste in the city as per the solid waste management rules. Over 1,100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis.

Aggarwal said the MC will also organise an awareness drives in the city and urge residents to segregate waste while handing it to garbage collectors. Challans will also be issued in the coming days, if the residents fail to segregate the waste, she added.

.