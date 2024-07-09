 Ludhiana MC cracks whip on 8 illegal constructions - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana MC cracks whip on 8 illegal constructions

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 10, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Working on the directions of deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-municipal commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the drive was conducted by the building branch of MC Zone-B

Moving forward with the drive against illegal constructions, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) took action against eight illegal buildings in Sherpur area and Chandigarh road on Tuesday.

MC teams, led by assistant town planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey, sealed two illegal labour quarter buildings and four shops in Sherpur area. (HT Photo)
MC teams, led by assistant town planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey, sealed two illegal labour quarter buildings and four shops in Sherpur area.

Further, the civic body team demolished an under-construction illegal industrial building in Sherpur area and an illegal liquor vend on Chandigarh road was also sealed.

ATP Honey said the civic body received information about the illegal constructions during routine inspections and action was taken against them on Tuesday as the owners failed to stop construction despite notices/warnings issued in the past.

Meanwhile, DC Sawhney said strict directions have been issued to the staff of the building branch to keep a regular check and take stern action against illegal construction.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC cracks whip on 8 illegal constructions
