Ludhiana MC creates digital record of properties to catch tax defaulters

Aiming to boost the collection of property tax and catch defaulters, the municipal corporation has created a digital record of properties in the city. Ludhiana MC officials said that colour coding has been done to bifurcate defaulters who have failed to pay tax in the past. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Using a mobile application, the civic body officials have prepared maps of different blocks in the city, including details of properties.

The department has further integrated the data of GIS mapping with the maps with the help of which UID numbers of the properties have now been marked in the mobile application.

The civic body officials said that colour coding has been done to bifurcate defaulters who have failed to pay tax in the past. For example, pink colour has been given to the properties against which the property tax has been paid only for the year 2013-14. Similarly, blue colour has been given to the properties against which tax has been paid till 2017-18 and the owners have failed to pay the tax for the next financial years.

The live location of the field staff is shown in the application and maps help them to reach a respective property.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that this is among the different initiatives being taken by MC towards digitisation and catching hold of the defaulters.

Aggarwal further stated that UID numbers have also been made mandatory for all the properties in the city. This will help the residents to access all the MC-related information regarding their properties online. Also, this will help the authorities in finding out the defaulter, who has failed to clear the dues in the past.

MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that training is also being given to the field staff about the functions of mobile applications. Further, the civic body is also forwarding text messages to the defaulters asking them to pay the tax in time to avoid action by MC.