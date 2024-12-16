Ludhiana MC elections: Candidates intensify outreach activities

With the municipal corporation (MC) elections closing in, political candidates across parties have ramped up their door-to-door campaigns, reaching out to the residents directly to secure their support. Congress candidate from Ward Number 68 Harwinderpal Singh distributing pamphlets in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Candidates can be seen interacting with the masses, distributing pamphlets and promising solutions to local issues to gain an edge in the polls.

Yuvraj Singh Sidhu, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ward 50, has been meeting voters in his constituency.

“We have launched an intensive door-to-door campaign, highlighting the developmental works undertaken by the AAP government in the last two years,” said Sidhu.

He emphasised that his campaign revolves around a vision for progress, including better roads and sanitation, and uninterrupted water supply.

“Our pamphlets outline the achievements of the state government and our future plans for the ward. The people want to see action and we are committed to delivering it,” he added.

Congress candidate from Ward Number 44 Manraj Thukral says she is focusing the campaign on women-centric development and youth welfare programmes.

“Our ward needs better street lighting, safer public spaces and skill development among youth,” said Thukral.

During her visits, she has been listening to the voters’ grievances and assures that she will prioritise their resolutions if voted to power.

“I believe in inclusive growth, and my campaign is about bridging the gap between promises and reality,” she added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Ward Number 60 Bhupinder Singh Bhinda says he is using his campaign to highlight his party’s contributions to the city infrastructure in the past.

“People remember the solid foundations laid by our party for the city’s development. My focus during the election campaigning is on bringing back that era of progress,” said Dhillon.

His campaign includes a promise to address the issue of stray animals and improving waste management.

“I am meeting people at their doorsteps and seeking their trust by showing them a clear plan for a cleaner and greener ward,” he added.

The MC elections are scheduled on December 21.