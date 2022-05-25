Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections
Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections

Singh said, "The MC teams are formed to check illegal water and sewerage connection, and verify property tax violations," adding that they could also collect the overdues and would be the authorities to initiate snapping of illegal water and sewerage connections in Ludhiana
The MC team on Tuesday snapped illegal sewerage connections of ten dyeing units in Phase 6 and 8 of Focal Point in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
The MC team on Tuesday snapped illegal sewerage connections of ten dyeing units in Phase 6 and 8 of Focal Point in Ludhiana.
Published on May 25, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation on Tuesday formed 41 teams— comprising 124 employees from operation and maintenance cell, property tax branch and newly-recruited staff employees— to carry out surveys on property tax, sewerage and water connections.

Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the teams were formed following a meeting conducted by additional commissioner Rishipal.

Singh said, “The teams are formed to check illegal water and sewerage connection, and verify property tax violations,” adding that they could also collect the overdues and would be the authorities to initiate snapping of illegal water and sewerage connections.

He told that each team would consist of two employees who will cover 40–50 properties each day. They have been given a target to cover 1,600 properties in a month.

According to sources, the MC is looking to bring down the number of people to zero who have committed tax violations and not paid the water and sewerage bills.

Earlier, after a meeting on April 28, the department had initiated a similar move against 240 illegal and unauthorised colonies— both within and outside the MC limits.

It was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits.

MC team snaps connections of 10 dyeing units

The municipal corporation team on Tuesday snapped illegal sewerage connections of ten dyeing units in Phase 6 and 8 of Focal Point. The team of civic body arrived at the location with earthmovers to snap the connections.

