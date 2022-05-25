Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections
The municipal corporation on Tuesday formed 41 teams— comprising 124 employees from operation and maintenance cell, property tax branch and newly-recruited staff employees— to carry out surveys on property tax, sewerage and water connections.
Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the teams were formed following a meeting conducted by additional commissioner Rishipal.
Singh said, “The teams are formed to check illegal water and sewerage connection, and verify property tax violations,” adding that they could also collect the overdues and would be the authorities to initiate snapping of illegal water and sewerage connections.
He told that each team would consist of two employees who will cover 40–50 properties each day. They have been given a target to cover 1,600 properties in a month.
According to sources, the MC is looking to bring down the number of people to zero who have committed tax violations and not paid the water and sewerage bills.
Earlier, after a meeting on April 28, the department had initiated a similar move against 240 illegal and unauthorised colonies— both within and outside the MC limits.
It was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits.
MC team snaps connections of 10 dyeing units
The municipal corporation team on Tuesday snapped illegal sewerage connections of ten dyeing units in Phase 6 and 8 of Focal Point. The team of civic body arrived at the location with earthmovers to snap the connections.
-
Plea seeks permission for worship of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi
VARANASI An application was filed in a Varanasi court on Tuesday, seeking permission for regular 'darshan and poojan' of the 'Shivling', which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque. International general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Kiran Singh, moved the application in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar. The application was titled, Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar, the Swayambhu emerged at Kashi vs State of U. P and others.
-
World Schizophrenia Day | Need to de-stigmatise the illness: Ludhiana-based experts
City-based psychiatrists observe that Covid-induced crisis has taken a toll on the mental health of people, and hampered the treatment of patients suffering from schizophrenia. Department of psychiatry, professor, Dr Rupesh Chaudhary, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said although the illness is life-long, but the cost of the treatment— ₹10–15 per day— is not exorbitant with no adverse effects of medicines. The usual age of its onset is 18 to 35 years.
-
Face-off in UP Assembly: Akhilesh slams UP govt over crime, Yogi recalls Mulayam’s remark
LUCKNOW In a face-off with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly over crime against women in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's “boys will be boys” remark. Opposing death penalty for rape, Akhilesh Yadav's father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had purportedly said at a rally,”ladke hain, Ladke. Galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys.Mistakes happen sometimes).”
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU to study effect of adding food waste to diet of milch animals
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to conduct a study into the effect of incorporating food waste into the diet of milch animals on milk production, quality and reproduction. For this purpose, the vet varsity has inked an MoU with SS Wastelink Sustainability Services, New Delhi.
-
Ludhiana | GGNIMT wins national-level IT competition ‘SPECTRA-2022’
Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology bagged the overall trophy at 'Spectra-2022'— a national-level IT competition— organised by faculty of computer science of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College. Arya College for Boys was declared the runner-up. As many as 250 students from over 30 colleges had participated in ten different competitions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics