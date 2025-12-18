Ludhiana MC gets nod to build 22-crore civic centre on Hambran Road

The municipal corporation has received approval from the local bodies department to construct a ₹22-crore civic building on Hambran Road, a project being taken up with financial and technical support linked to World Bank-backed incentives. MC officials said the project gained momentum under World Bank-supported programmes. (HT Photo)

Officials said the proposed building will be developed as a multi-facility civic centre aimed at strengthening administrative functioning and improving public service delivery. A dedicated office for the World Bank will also be housed in the complex, reflecting the expanding role of the international agency in urban development initiatives in the city.

The facility will include a modern meeting hall for official reviews, workshops and interactions with stakeholders, along with guest house rooms for visiting officials and experts associated with MC projects. A Suvidha Centre is also planned in the complex to bring multiple municipal services under one roof, reducing the need for residents to visit different offices for routine work. Adequate parking space and a canteen have been included to support daily operations.

MC officials said the project gained momentum under World Bank-supported programmes, which helped fast-track planning and approvals. “The World Bank incentive played a key role in finalising the proposal and securing timely clearance from the local bodies department,” an MC official said.

The civic building is proposed to come up on Hambran Road, a location officials described as easily accessible for both residents and government functionaries.

Superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said the project was initiated on the directions of the MC commissioner and has now been cleared by the local bodies department. “With the approval in place, the civic body is ready to move to the next stage. Tenders for the project will be floated soon and work would begin without delay once the tendering process is completed.”