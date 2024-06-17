Ludhiana MC readies for monsoon with cleaning of Buddha Nullah, road gullies

The municipal corporation (MC) has started work on a war footing to clear up Buddha Nullah before the monsoon hits. MC machines cleaning Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Following the directions of deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney, the MC has deployed machinery and staff at different points of the nullah to clean/desilt it. Besides four poclain machines,12 tippers have been deployed for shifting the silt/waste lifted out of the water body.

Desilting is being done to increase the water-carrying capacity of the nullah, so that the areas in the vicinity of the nullah or low-lying areas of the city do not suffer during the monsoon season.

Apart from this, machinery has been deployed to clean the internal drains of the city, including the Dharampura drain/Dhokka Mohalla Nullah and the Barewal drain. One poclain machine has been deployed at each of the internal drains and one additional JCB has also been deployed at Barewal drain. Three tippers have been deployed at each of the internal drains for shifting the silt/waste.

Road gullies are also being cleaned regularly and the majority of these have already been cleaned. Besides, cleaning of sewage is also going on in the cities and towns of the district.

Sawhney said the district administration will remain fully vigil to avoid any sort of untoward incident due to the ensuing rainy season. She said directions have been issued to the officials to strengthen flood-prone sensitive places to minimise damage in the possibility of any flood.

She added that the district administration has already made adequate arrangements to meet any sort of situation in the wake of the rainy season.