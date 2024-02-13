 Ludhiana MC removes 75 carcasses lying in open - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC removes 75 carcasses lying in open

Ludhiana MC removes 75 carcasses lying in open

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 14, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Dairy owners from Tajpur Road and Haibowal unions initially planned to meet the deputy commissioner to address the issue

The municipal corporation here on Tuesday removed 75 carcasses dumped by dairy owners on Tajpur Road and near dairy complexes in Haibowal in the wake of the closure of the carcass ground at Ladhowal and the ongoing protest by private workers, mainly animal skinners.

The sight of these carcasses has raised concerns among area residents about health and environmental hazards.

Dairy owners from Tajpur Road and Haibowal unions initially planned to meet the deputy commissioner to address the issue. However, on Tuesday, representatives from both unions met MLA West Gurpreet Singh Gogi, urging him to intervene and find a solution. They emphasised the urgent need for government-provided land to bury these animals.

According to dairy owners, the ongoing strike by animal skinners has led to the accumulation of carcasses, including those of cows and buffaloes, along the roadways. The skinners are refusing to remove the carcasses in compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which mandated the closure of “Hadda Rodi” (carcass ground) on the banks of Sutlej near Ladhowal to mitigate pollution.

Additionally, the closure of the MC carcass plant in Rasulpur Patti by MP Ravneet Singh Bitu since January 25 has further exacerbated the situation, causing concern for both residents and authorities.

Sandeep Rishi, MC commissioner, stated, “Approximately 60 carcasses from Haibowal dairy complexes and 15 from Tajpur Road dairy complex were lifted and buried by our employees on Tuesday.”

