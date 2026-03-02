Ludhiana: MC removes national flags from two key locations citing damage

The removal of national flags from Model Town Gole Market and near Sidhwan Canal on Pakhowal Road on Saturday evening left several residents and commuters surprised, with many questioning the upkeep of the tricolour at prominent city locations. Tricolour removed from Sidhwan Canal and Model Town to prevent damage. (HT Photo)

The flags had reportedly been replaced recently ahead of Republic Day. Locals said their sudden removal raised concerns, particularly as they were installed at key public points.

A shopkeeper at Model Town Gole Market questioned the maintenance of national symbols. “What is the point of installing flags if they are not maintained properly? It is a matter of national pride,” he said. He also expressed doubt over the quality of material used when the flags were replaced last month before Republic Day.

Commuters at Pakhowal Road echoed similar sentiments. Sumit Sharma, who was passing through the area, said the flag had been hoisted with enthusiasm on Republic Day but was now missing. He added that authorities should ensure proper maintenance if such large flags are installed across multiple locations in the city.

Municipal corporation officials, however, clarified that the removals were carried out to protect the dignity of the national flag. They said the flag near Sidhwan Canal had become twisted due to strong winds and was taken down to prevent damage. The flag at Model Town had begun deteriorating and was removed for the same reason.

Executive Engineer Arvind Kumar said the tricolour near the canal would be hoisted again during a state-level or national-level function, maintaining that the decision was taken to avoid further damage and preserve its sanctity.