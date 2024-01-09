Ludhiana MC seals four industrial, commercial buildings

The Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed four buildings on Tuesday as the owners failed to submit Change of Land Use (CLU) charges and other pending dues with the department. These buildings are three industrial buildings in Mahavir Jain Colony, Tajpur road, and a commercial building in Jamalpur area (Chandigarh road). Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed four buildings on Tuesday as the owners failed to submit Change of Land Use (CLU) charges and other pending dues with the department. These buildings are three industrial buildings in Mahavir Jain Colony, Tajpur road, and a commercial building in Jamalpur area (Chandigarh road). (HT Photo)

The areas fall under Zone B of the MC. Assistant town planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey and building inspector Randhir Rana said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions.

Honey said that the civic body had also served notices to the owners of the buildings in the past and directed them to submit the pending dues, including CLU charges etc. But the owners failed to submit the dues following which the buildings were sealed on Tuesday. The sealed buildings would be opened only after the building owners submit pending dues with the department.

The MC commissioner has directed the building branch officials to conduct regular drives against illegal constructions and take strict action against the same.