Ludhiana: MC teams remove illegal vegetable markets

Taking stern action against roadside encroachments, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised anti-encroachment drives and removed illegal vegetable markets from Focal Point phase 5 (near Nahar Industries) and Sherpur area (near Aarti steels) on Friday evening. Taking stern action against roadside encroachments, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised anti-encroachment drives and removed illegal vegetable markets from Focal Point phase 5 (near Nahar Industries) and Sherpur area (near Aarti steels) on Friday. (HT Photo)

Over two dozen encroachments were removed during this drive which was organised jointly by the tehbazaari wing staff of Zone A, B, C and D of the civic body. MC zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain said that the drive was organised on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi to free the roadsides from encroachments.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Tehbazaari wing teams of all the four zones were involved in the drive. Traffic jams were also being witnessed in the respective areas due to these encroachments. Jain said that to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the areas, warnings have also been issued to the encroachers that they should not encroach upon the roadsides otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The officials concerned have been directed to keep a regular check in the areas. Civic body officials stated that regular anti-encroachment drives are organised by the MC in different parts of the city to ensure smooth movement of traffic.