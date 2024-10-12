Ludhiana MC unable to prevent pollution in Sidhwan Canal, say social activists

Members of the Public Action Committee have filed a complaint regarding the increasing pollution in the Sidhwan Canal. They have also criticised the municipal corporation for failing to take strict action against the violators. The city’s major project to supply canal water to residents is moving forward, but severe pollution in the Sidhwan Canal is threatening its success. Despite efforts to provide clean water, the canal’s condition continues to worsen due to neglect from certain areas in the city. Garbage strewn along the Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Social activist Kapil Arora brought attention to the issue by submitting a complaint, along with disturbing images of the canal’s pollution, to the municipal commissioner. He also mentioned that a petition he filed is already pending in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about garbage entering the canal. Arora stated that the civic officials’ claims of improvement have been exposed, as the NGT had given clear orders to stop waste from entering the canal. However, despite these orders, the officials responsible are not taking serious steps to resolve the problem.

According to Arora, most of the garbage is coming from areas like Lohara and Shimlapuri, where no significant efforts are being made to control the situation. Although the municipal corporation has deployed marshals to prevent garbage and puja materials from entering the canal, Arora highlighted that the plan is not being properly implemented. In places where nets should be installed around the canal, such as Lohara and Shimlapuri, proper arrangements have not been made, and no marshals have been stationed at these critical points.

Arora also pointed out that the Punjab government, with the help of the World Bank, has started a project worth crores to supply canal water to 18 lakh people in the city.