Ludhiana: Cong councillor flags ‘ghost staff’, ‘financial irregularities’ in MC

Allegations of a ghost employee scam have resurfaced in the municipal corporation, with Congress councillor Bhupinder Kaur accusing officials of shielding irregularities in the health branch and failing to act on repeated complaints. A view of the Municipal corporation office zone A near Mata Rani Chowk. (HT Photo)

In a fresh complaint submitted to the MC commissioner, mayor and senior officials of the local bodies department, Kaur termed the issue a serious case of corruption, financial misappropriation and violation of provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. She alleged that despite repeated representations, the authorities have failed to initiate any concrete action.

The councillor further stated that even an RTI application filed on February 17, 2025, seeking duty rolls and rosters of safai karamcharis, has not elicited a response. The continued denial of records, she said, indicates a deliberate attempt to conceal irregularities rather than a routine administrative delay.

Kaur alleged that several employees listed on the payroll are not performing field duties and are instead engaged in private work while continuing to draw salaries from the civic body. She maintained that her requests for records were aimed at verifying actual attendance and deployment on the ground, but officials have remained unresponsive.

Raising concerns over possible collusion, she alleged that certain officials could be working in tandem with such employees, resulting in losses to the public exchequer and undermining sanitation services in the city. She described the situation as symptomatic of deeper systemic lapses within the department.

Highlighting the impact, Kaur said the shortage of active staff has adversely affected cleanliness, leading to garbage accumulation and unhygienic conditions in several localities. She warned that this not only reflects administrative failure but also poses serious health risks, particularly for children and the elderly.

Seeking urgent intervention, the councillor demanded that the complete duty roster of sanitation workers be made available within 24 hours and called for a high-level inquiry into the allegations. She also sought physical verification of staff through biometric checks or surprise spot inspections to ascertain ground realities.

In addition, she has demanded strict action against officials found guilty of withholding information or facilitating irregularities, along with recovery of salaries drawn fraudulently. She has also sought a detailed action taken report within three working days.

Kaur warned that if prompt action is not taken, she will approach the vigilance bureau and the Lokpal to seek registration of a formal corruption case.

MC joint commissioner Vineet Kumar said, “I will look into the matter.”