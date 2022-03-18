Ludhiana: Medical practitioner raped inside clinic, accused held
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for raping a medical practitioner inside her clinic on Daba Road, police said on Thursday.
The victim is temporarily handicapped following a road accident. The accused has been identified as a resident of Ranit Nagar in Sherpur and booked by Division Number 6 police.
The 20-year-old victim said she earlier used to work as an assistant at a clinic, where she had met the accused and befriended him.
She said that the accused had helped her in opening her own clinic.
The woman added that on March 13, when she was about to leave after her work, the accused turned up at her clinic around 10pm in inebriated condition. The accused then sexually assaulted her and also threatened her to keep mum.
The victim said she had met with an accident about 18 months ago and suffered multiple fractures in her legs and arm. She is temporarily handicapped due to which she could not resist the advances of the accused, she told the police.
Sherpur police post incharge ASI Rajinder Singh said the woman approached them on Wednesday and an FIR was immediately under Section 376 of the IPC. The accused has been arrested, the cop said, adding that he claims to be a sorcerer, who sells rings.
