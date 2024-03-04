Ludhiana: Miffed over challan, e-rickshaw drivers block traffic for two hours

Infuriated over a drover getting challaned over wrong parking, around 100 e-rickshaw drivers created ruckus and blocked the traffic near Shivpuri Chowk for two hours on Monday. A massive traffic jam was witnessed in the area. (HT Photo/Representational)

The e-rickshaw drivers also accused the police personnel for harassing them. A massive traffic jam was witnessed in the area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO at Daresi Police station allegedly misbehaved with the media persons covering the spot. The police personnel also tried to manhandle the media persons.

After the matter reached the deputy commissioner of police (DCP, City) Suhail Qassim Mir, he ordered a probe.

According to the police, an e-rickshaw driver had parked the vehicle on the road following which the flow of traffic was affected. They issued a challan. Subsequently, the e-rickshaw drivers started gathering there and created a ruckus.

The drivers said that when they bought e-rickshaws, there was no formality of getting the vehicle registered with Regional Transport Authority and having a valid driving licence. Now, the police have asked them to fulfill the formality.

They added that as many of the dealers had closed their business, they were facing problems in collecting the documents. The police pacified the protesters and restored the flow of traffic.

The commuters who faced the brunt of the protest demanded action against the violators. The residents said that the e-rickshaw drivers are openly violating the traffic norms and they also cause hindrance in the movement of traffic by parking their vehicles on roads.

It is learnt that the police had already given an ultimatum to e-rickshaw drivers to get their vehicles registered with regional transport authorities and to get a valid licence by March 15.