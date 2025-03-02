Ludhiana: Minister raps MC,PPCB over lack of action against dairies

State local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Saturday reprimanded municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials for ‘failing’ to act against dairy units discharging untreated water into Buddha Nullah though 35 outlets. Minister Ravjot Singh pulled up PPCB officials for ‘failing’ to act against industrial units that continue to dump chemical waste into the Buddha Nullah. (HT File photo)

The minister and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal conducted inspection along Tajpur Road.

During the visit, the minister criticised the lack of enforcement, noting that no action was taken even a week after ‘persistent violations’. He warned that negligence in implementing environmental regulations will not be tolerated.

Buddha Nullah pollution has been among the main issues plaguing Ludhiana and dairy complexes and industrial units are among the main contributors to the pollution levels.

The minister emphasised that though the state government is not against industries, it will not tolerate pollution as it affects the environment and people’s health at large.

He warned MC officials for ‘failing’ to remove cow dung from dairy complexes along the Buddha Nullah and pulled up PPCB officials for what he said was their failure to act against industrial units that continue to dump their chemical waste into the already polluted water body.

To assess the situation on the ground, the minister and Seechewal held a meeting with officials at the sewage treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur.

During the meeting, Dr Ravjot issued orders to take immediate action against those dumping industrial or dairy waste into the Buddha Nullah or sewer lines.

The MC was directed to ensure the removal of cow dung from dairy complexes and transport it to designated sites.

‘Expedite hiring contractor for door-to-door cowdung collection’

Officials were asked to expedite the hiring of a private contractor for door-to-door cow dung collection in dairy complexes. MP Seechewal said this was Dr Ravjot’s eighth visit in the past two months to review the Buddha Nullah cleaning project, which he said highlights the state government’s commitment to rejuvenate the water body.

Following the meeting, the minister and Seechewal visited the site where a bathing ghat is being developed under the ‘kar sewa’ initiative, which is aimed at improving sanitation and public access to the riverbank. Officials were instructed to address the issue of illegal sewage discharge from Sector 32, which is flowing into stormwater drains.

The meeting addressed delays in sewage management projects. Officials highlighted that work on the compressed biogas plant at Tajpur Dairy Complex has commenced, providing a sustainable solution for waste disposal. The authorities concerned were directed to fix leaks in the common effluent treatment plant tanks, which are contributing to pollution.