Ludhiana: Minister reviews project to clean Buddha Nullah

Reiterating the commitment to clean Buddha Nullah, local bodies minister Balkar Singh on Monday reviewed the ongoing ₹650 crore project to clean the water body. Local bodies minister Balkar Singh with other officials while reviewing the ongoing ₹ 650 crore project to clean Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The cabinet minister visited the 225 mld sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur, intermediate pumping station in Sundar Nagar and common effluent treatment plant (CETP) of Bahadurke Textile Industry during his visit to the city.

Several AAP leaders along with secretary, local bodies department, Ajoy Sharma, director, local bodies department Uma Shankar Gupta, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) CEO Malwinder Singh Jaggi, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, PPCB officials among others also accompanied the minister during the visits to different sites.

The minister also conducted a meeting with officials and industrialists during the visit to STP and CETP. The aim of the visit was to expedite the project to clean Buddha Nullah and resolve the problems faced by the industry, if any.

He also appealed to the dyeing industry to support the authorities in reducing the pollution level in Buddha Nullah, stating that a committee would also be formed wherein industrialists would also be involved.

If required, more CETPs would also be installed in the city. A meeting of the committee would also be held to deliberate upon the steps which need to be taken to clean the Nullah in the coming time.

He said that the project to clean Buddha Nullah is among the dream projects of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and every step is being taken to rejuvenate it.

He said that the authorities have also been directed to expedite the project and complete the same at the earliest. The ongoing project to clean Buddha Nullah is also being monitored at the state level on a regular basis.

