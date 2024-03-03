Ludhiana: Minor among four held for murder bid on 21-yr-old

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, for allegedly attempting a murder bid on a Lajpat Nagar resident. The accused assaulted the victim with sharp-edged weapons following an old rivalry. (HT)

The victim has been identified as Rahul Sharma, 21, of Lajpat Nagar. The accused have been identified as Lavish, Anmol- residents of Panchsheel Colony, Karan of Bank Colony and a minor. Three of their aides are yet to be identified.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at Jodhewal police station, said that the victim and accused Anmol and Lavish are known to each other. They had indulged in a scuffle on December 31, 2023 over some issue. Rahul had allegedly thrashed Anmol and Lavish, but they did not file a police complaint. Both Lavish and Anmol hatched a conspiracy to assault Rahul.

“On Saturday, the accused intercepted Rahul’s way in Janta Colony. The accused assaulted Rahul with sharp-edged weapons and fled after leaving him injured on the road. According to the medical report, Rahul sustained a total nine injuries that include eight injuries inflicted with sharp-edged weapons,” the SHO said.

The inspector added that the incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. An FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.