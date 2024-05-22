Ludhiana: Miscreants injure chemist, flee with 5k

The PAU police booked two unidentified accused for allegedly assaulting a chemist with a sharp-edged weapon in a robbery bid at Hambran road. The accused also threw chili powder in his eyes and fled with ₹5,000. He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. (HT File)

The victim, Mukesh Kumar of Rajpur road, said that he runs a chemist shop at Hambran road. On April 10. two miscreants turned up at his shop and accused threw chili powder in his eyes and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused fled after snatching ₹5,000 from him, he alleged.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are scanning footage from closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the area to identify the accused.