 Ludhiana: Miscreants injure chemist, flee with ₹5k - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Miscreants injure chemist, flee with 5k

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 23, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Chemist in PAU assaulted by two unidentified accused with a sharp weapon, chili powder thrown in eyes, and ₹5,000 robbed. Police investigating.

The PAU police booked two unidentified accused for allegedly assaulting a chemist with a sharp-edged weapon in a robbery bid at Hambran road. The accused also threw chili powder in his eyes and fled with 5,000.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. (HT File)

The victim, Mukesh Kumar of Rajpur road, said that he runs a chemist shop at Hambran road. On April 10. two miscreants turned up at his shop and accused threw chili powder in his eyes and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused fled after snatching 5,000 from him, he alleged.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are scanning footage from closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the area to identify the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Miscreants injure chemist, flee with 5k
